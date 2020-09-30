We are looking at another similar day to yesterday expect today is the day we are expecting to see hazy conditions move in with smoke pushing through from California. That being said, the smoke is expected to stay pretty high up in that atmosphere, so we shouldn't see conditions nearly as bad as earlier this month. Air quality shouldn't get hit too hard. Of course, if you are sensitive to air quality levels please make sure you are monitoring this closely before spending too much time outdoors.
Daytime highs are heading into the low 80s. Overnight we drop into the upper 40s. Tomorrow that haze should still be around to get us going, but it's expected to move out during the second half of the day with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be close to today.
