NEWPORT, Wash. – It’s been almost three years since a teenager was murdered in Pend Oreille County. Jason Fox, 18, was found in a shallow grave with his hands tied behind his back. In all, four suspects were charged in connection to the brutal murder. The longest sentence of the four was 28 years.
Michael Fox says while he and his wife Susan are relieved to see the court proceedings behind them, the pain from this loss is never ending.
“I think about him all the time,” Michael said. “Every single day.”
Michael says his son has the world lost a fun-loving and compassionate soul.
“He was funny, he was kind,” Michael said. “He loved animals. He loved helping people. He always made a difference.”
And now Michael and Susan are sharing with our Help Me Hayley their hopes of continuing that passion through a scholarship.
“We started thinking of this second chance school where Jason went...they were so good to him, helped him graduate…he loved the people there,” Michael said. “We (said to each other) we are going to help someone there.”
They had funds available from community donations. Prior to the suspects involved in Jason’s murder being sentenced, Michael and Susan were passing out postcards addressed to the judge urging maximum sentences. They asked anyone touched by Jason’s story to fill one out. Many did and also wanted to help cover expenses, so the donated.
“We never wanted the money,” Michael said. “I want my son back.”
They channeled the agony from knowing that'll never happen into trying to create something good.
“It starts with the children,” Michael said. “What if someone would have helped just one of (the suspects involved in Jason’s murder) … maybe things would be different.”
Michael says they worked with administrators from Jason’s school to set up the details.
“We basically went in and said this is what we want to do,” he said. “They said great.”
Applicants filled out a questionnaire, and a recipient has been chosen.
"We got a girl who was working two jobs... graduated early,” he said. “We paid for part of her schooling. It feels great.”
School that's just about to begin. A path they know Jason could have, should have, been on too.
“In a way, she takes a part of him with her,” he said. “That means something. It does.”
One of many scholarship recipients perhaps, as they have dreams it will continue to both grow and help in a way that would have made Jason proud.
“He lives on,” Michael said.
The couple sells pride bracelets on a website they run in honor of Jason. If you’d like to purchase one or donate, visit: https://jasonfoxmemorialscholarship.com/