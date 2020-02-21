SPOKANE, Wash - New court documents shed further light on what happened during what Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are calling an attempted child kidnapping in Spokane Valley.
According to the documents, it happened Monday afternoon, when a mother dropped her 9-year-old son off at the Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park, on East Sprague.
Court documents say he had a jump time from 6:20pm to 9:20pm. When she picked him up, she says he told her an employee, who would later be identified as 21-year-old Ryan Higginbotham, asked him to go outside with him to his car. Court documents say Higginbotham asked him to go to the car wash to help clean his car, and even offered him $150 if the boy left with him.
According to the mother, she never gave consent for anyone to take her son anywhere. Court documents say she immediately reported the incident to the manager, who fired Higginbotham immediately. According to that manager, she called the Spokane Valley Police Department and a deputy showed up to review security video. He says the security footage shows Higginbotham approach the victim and attempt to touch his face. The video also shows, according to the docs, the victim react by backing up and attempting to punch Higginbotham in the groin area. Court documents say Higginbotham continued "advancing toward the victim, attempting to touch the top of his head."
On Wednesday, Spokane Valley Police contacted Higginbotham at his home. He told them he did speak to the victim and asked him to "wash his vehicle 'as a joke'." The deputy asked why and he said "cause my car was dirty," but then admitted the joke was weird. Court documents say Higginbotham "appeared nervous; his hands were shaking, and he was chewing on his tongue."
The deputy then placed him under arrest and charged him with Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree. Higginbotham made his initial court appearance Thursday, and was ordered held on $500,000 bond. He has several other charges, all minor, associated with traffic infractions.
