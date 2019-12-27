SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man made his first appearance in court on Friday after the death of his long-term girlfriend.
Court documents spell out a chilling scenario of Alicia Johnson's murder. According to those documents, Forrester told the Spokane Police Department he and Johnson had been dating for three years. The couple lived together with their young child. On Christmas day, Johnson reportedly told Forrester it was "the worst Christmas ever" and she wanted to break up.
The couple argued, and Johnson went to bed while Forrester went to the couch. Court documents say Forrester got up and loaded a gun around midnight, walked to the kitchen and put it in a drawer. He told police he thought Johnson saw him do it.
Forrester went back to sleep on the couch, but got up again a few hours later and picked up the gun. He told officers he couldn't "do it" at that point, and went to bed again. At 5:30 a.m. on December 26, Forrester got up, got the gun and shot Johnson over and over while she was sleeping. He told police she woke up in the middle of it, and later admitted to officers that he killed her because "he couldn't let her go."
Forrester said he tried to do CPR and dial 911, but was unsuccessful. Witnesses said they called 911 after they saw him walking around outside covered in blood and without shoes. Police found Forrester nearby, and an officer on scene testified that when he asked a blood-soaked Forrester if he was hurt, he replied, "I hurt Jesus."
Officers got a search warrant for Forrester's home on Diamond Avenue and found Johnson dead on the living room floor. There was a handgun on the floor near her body. Officers found the baby unhurt in the back room.
Forrester is being held in the Spokane County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is charged with 1st Degree Murder.
Johnson's family, who also identified her as the victim of Thursday's murder, created a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses, which can be viewed HERE.
