Thoughts, prayers, and support is pouring in from the city Brock Rainey called home: Kellog, Idaho.
“We mourn the loss of a member of our community, ” Rod Plank, a project manager for the city of Kellogg, said. “Our hearts go out to his friends and family in this difficult time. We know it’s a very dangerous profession that he was involved in and this is a very sad day for all of us.”
“He truly loved being a fisherman,” Dolph Hoch, a friend of Brock Rainey and Kellogg resident, said.
"He would've probably died on that ship if it was January 1st, 2020, or if it was January 1st, 2050. He loved the ocean. He loved the Bering Sea. He loved everything about it,” Hoch said.
"I love you dad (Brock Rainey)!!," Damian Rainey, Brock's son, wrote on Facebook. "You were my best friend and it's so hard to believe this has happened, especially to you and this crew of guys. I'll forever miss you. Prayers to all other family members and friends."
Rainey is one of five missing crew members from a crab fishing boat in Alaska. The Coast Guard called off the search for the crew members on Wednesday Night.
A friend of Rainey told The Shoshone News-Press that Rainey reportedly insisted on returning to try and save the captain of the boat, rather than get off.
“I can see him being on the ship and saying, ‘If I go there, I’ll probably die. And if I go there, I’ll probably save myself. I guarantee you he just saw a buddy in need and went to him. Just full of heart. He’s the type of guy who would jump on a grenade for his friend,” Hoch said.
“He put someone before himself and that speaks volumes,” he said.
Hoch describes Rainey as a model friend and caring person. He said Hoch was “either on the water or on his bike” and served his country as a Marine. He believes Hoch was doing what he loved when he went missing.
Hoch also described the last conversation he had with Rainey, which he said was just a day before Rainey’s boat capsized.
“The night of December 30th, we were talking about real estate. He wanted to find a place around here (Kellogg) and settle down,” Hoch said.
Rainey was reportedly planning to marry his fiancé, Ashley Boggs, when he returned from Alaska.
“I’m just praying and hoping they find him on land or something,” she told the Associated Press. “I really felt like he was alive.”
