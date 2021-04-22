Graduation is coming early for one Mead Panther on Thursday as the district will hold a ceremony for senior Jaden Baer.
"He has shown us how to live, love, and belong, and our Mead School District community is going to show up. Big," an announcement read on Mead's Facebook page.
14 months ago, Jaden went to see an eye doctor about headaches and a crossed-eye. The visit ended with the doctor telling Jaden's mother she needed to get her son to the emergency room immediately.
It was discovered Jaden had a brain tumor.
Jaden underwent brain surgery the next day, but the tumor could not be safely removed and instead a drain was put in from the tumor to Jaden's stomach.
After that came the biopsies and just ten days after the initial visit to the eye doctor, it was determined Jaden's tumor was terminal brain cancer.
Jaden was given nine months to live.
Radiation treatments have prolonged Jaden's life past his initial diagnosis, however, earlier this month doctors found a clot in his heart - another terminal diagnosis.
"The doctors in Texas have verified that the clot in Jaden's upper right chamber of his heart will not only be unable to remove, but they have determined it will most likely take his life," Jaden's mom Jessica wrote in the latest update on a GoFundMe page set up for her son.
The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $80,000 to cover Jaden's medical expenses and the travel needed to check some items off of his bucket list.
On Thursday, the Mead School District will help check one more milestone off of Jaden's list as the seniors, faculty and close family and friends gather at Union Stadium to watch their classmate, their friend, their sibling, their son graduate.
You can watch Jaden's graduation at 1:00 p.m. right here and you can donate to Jaden's family here.
We will be speaking with Jaden's family ahead of Thursday's graduation. The full story will air tonight on KHQ Local News. In the meantime, Jaden's mother said it best in her latest update on her son:
"Please continue to pray for him, he deserves the world."