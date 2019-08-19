SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - "He is now, in my opinion, a very dangerous individual."
That is how Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich describes Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea. KHQ talked with the Sheriff after a video, obtained by KHQ, came to light showing Shea interviewing members of Team Rugged on Facebook.
Emails from a former Shea insider state the group trains young men in "Christian warfare," and that they are training to fight against "one of the most barbaric enemies that are invading our country, Muslim terrorists." The emails say the group follows the teachings of Pastor John Weaver, a Georgia-based pastor who the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a "neo-confederate."
"Pastor Weaver is a white separatist, a white supremacist," said Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
Sheriff Knezovich has kept a close eye on all of this. "I have watched him become radicalized, he is the one that started the Coalition of Western States, when he went down to the Bundy stand-off in Nevada."
The Sheriff wanted to make it clear that he and Shea are not in a feud, however, Sheriff Knezovich believes Shea's ideology is shifting and becoming more radicalized.