WARNING: Some contents of this story may be disturbing to some readers.
Court documents reveal the brutality of the alleged assault that Yevgeniy Dyfort, arrested late Thursday night, carried out in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The victim, a 43-year-old woman, testified that her and Dyfort had dated off-and-on for the past 4 years. She says that Dyfort was released from jail in early March, and came to her residence at the River Walk Pointe Apartments on March 8th because he had nowhere to stay.
The victim testified that her and Dyfort had been drinking and watching movies, when she wanted to go to bed around 2:30am. That's when she says Dyfort "went crazy."
The victim then says Dyfort accused her of sleeping with his brother, grabbed her by the hair, and said he was going to kill her. Court documents say the victim tried to leave, but Dyfort repeatedly grabbed her and pulled her away from the door. Dyfort also repeatedly punched and kicked her, the victim testified.
Sometime during the assault, the victim says that Dyfort grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed her in the temple, neck, and hip. After that, she says Dyfort grabbed a piece of clothing and lit it on fire with a lighter, telling her that he was going to burn her and that she was going to die. He also tried lighting the carpet and curtains. The victim was able to put out the fires with damp towels.
According to the victim's testimony, Dyfort then went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, telling her that he was going to stab her and again that she was going to die. The victim was able to get the knife away from Dyfort and throw it on the floor in the bathroom. During the struggle, Dyfort broke her phone and tried to grab her car keys to steal her vehicle.
The victim changed out of her bloody clothes and then ran to where her daughter lived, which was nearby. As she was leaving, she saw Dyfort driving away in her vehicle. Police responded to the victim's daughter's residence to take statements. The victim was transported to Sacred Heart for treatment of her injuries, which included cuts on her face and neck as well as bruises on her face and a cut and swollen lip.
The victim told police that she wasn't sure where Dyfort might be going, only that he had a son in Seattle and a friend who might live in Spokane Valley.
Police then went to the victim's apartment to collect evidence.
A Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective testified that knowing that Dyfort had stolen the victim's vehicle, he checked license plate reader cameras in the area and located the vehicle driving on the Maple Street Bridge on two separate occasions, northbound at 5:19am and southbound and 6:08am.
Dyfort would later be located and arrested at around 10:00pm, officers found him and the stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of N. Market Street. He was booked into the Spokane County jail for Assault 2nd Degree, Harassment-Threats to Kill, Arson 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. He is being held on $100,000 bond.