SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have now brought a suspect into custody following the start of an investigation into a pipe bomb potentially being thrown into the Teamsters Building at Indiana and Division on Wednesday.
Pamela Brown, who was working in the building, spoke with that suspect. Brown said a man who had a backpack and was wearing a big jacket and a mask forced himself into the building. Brown said the man had a politically-charged manifesto with him.
"He said 'I don't want to hurt you, I don't want to hurt you. I just want you to get ahold of the social media... and all the media... and I want you to put out this manifesto... 'Here, you take this manifesto,'" Brown said.
Brown said that she told him to put the manifesto down and that she was going to call 911.
"I kept backing up and he kept walking towards me," Brown said.
Brown called 911 and was instructed to get out of the building, along with the other people in the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.