SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a murder investigation in the Hillyard neighborhood.
Melissa Martin is facing 2nd Degree Murder charges after a body was found inside the home she was staying in at 1644 E. Rockwell.
According to court documents, a friend of Martin's says she called him to say that her roommate's boyfriend had raped her, and she shot and killed him. He says Martin told her that "Rowdy" had helped her put the body in a freezer at her home and she needed the friend's help to dispose of the body. He refused and called 911.
Officers arrived at the scene on Thursday evening and smelled "burning plastic from the driveway of the home." The officer went to the fire pit in the backyard and found what court documents describe as "smoldering trash." The officer later "observed what appeared to be bloodstains on the smoldering bedding." The officer pulled the bedding out of the fire pit and made contact with a female who identified herself as Melissa Martin. A different officer, according to the court documents, found what appeared to be a pillow in the fire pit. That officer says it "appeared to be covered in fresh blood and had what appeared to be a hole through it, consistent with a bullet hole."
Officers searched the home and found a dead man, later identified as Juan Campos in a basement freezer with a gunshot wound to the head. On Friday morning officers arrested Melssa Martin and interviewed her.
According to court documents, she says she and Juan were doing drugs in a basement bedroom at Wednesday afternoon. She passed out and woke to Juan raping her and told her to get off. She went upstairs and told other housemates about the assault, according to the docs. Then, later that day she went back to his room to see about getting heroin from him. She says he touched her inappropriately, and when he turned to get the drugs, she "fired a single round from her pistol, striking him in the back of the head."
Court documents say she then hid the body in a freezer, used bleach to clean the blood, and set fire to blood-stained items both in the house and in the backyard. Court documents also say her friend "Rowdy", later identified as Brian Riley, helped her move the body to the freezer. She then changed her story, according to the documents, and later said Riley used her gun to kill Juan Campos while she was in the room.
Campos' girlfriend also lived in the home. She says, in court documents, that on Wednesday night she was arguing with Campos over some pictures of another woman that she found on his phone. She left Wednesday night, so it was just Riley, Martin and Campos in the home. She says she got home after 6 p.m. on Thursday and Martin told her "Juan raped me and I hurt him."
