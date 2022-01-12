SPOKANE, Wash. — David Pettis, now in a wheelchair, arrived to court early Wednesday to hear his fate. Last month, Pettis was convicted of murdering his wife Peggy by lacing her ice cream with a deadly amount of pain killers. The couple had been married 33 years.
Prosecutors say Pettis, 60, was infatuated with another woman and had even contacted a realtor where the woman lived stating he had plans to move to be with her. They also pointed to three substantial life insurance policies which listed David Pettis as the beneficiary.
Experts testified that Peggy Pettis died after consuming a fatal amount of Hydrocodone that they believe had been ground up and placed in her ice cream drink. The couple’s daughter testified she had seen her mother crush up the medication herself when she was struggling with pain.
The victim’s sister was the first to address the judge. She read four impact statements from loved ones of Peggy.
“Peggy was the sweetest, loving, most accepting person I knew…We will spend the rest of our days missing her.”
Other letters stated family members have seen “no remorse” from David, “he’s only sorry he didn’t get away with murdering Peggy,” the sister read.
David’s daughter, Elizabeth Culp, spoke in support of her father, and once again professed her support for her dad.
“I spent the last month wondering what I missed that was so damning that had the jurors find my dad guilty unanimously,” she said. “I know the circumstantial evidences makes my dad look bad, but as the one who spent the last three years living closest to my parents, my dad still loved my mom. He was no capable of this.”
She told Judge Price the “love my parents had was there every day.” Pettis appeared to tear up as his daughter addressed the court via zoom.
“I know my dad was having an emotional affair, and I know to others, that’s damning evidence,” Culp said. “I know my mom was self medicating, whether or not others want to believe it. But none of that matters now. The trial is over, but I’m asking you to give my father leniency. I’ve already lost my mom.”
She told the judge she believes an innocent man is before him.
“My dad may have helped my mother by making her smoothies, but my mother was the pharmacist of the family,” she said.
When asked if Pettis has anything to say to the court, he simply replied “no sir.”
Just prior to sentencing, Judge Price addressed David Pettis’ actions.
“Frankly sir, you were selfish and uncaring,” Judge Price said. “You killed her because you wanted a new life without Peggy Pettis in it,” he said. “Mr. Pettis you were greedy. And you killed Peggy for exactly this reason. Because you wanted it all. This took planning. This took thought. This took scheming.”
The sentencing range for Pettis was 240 to 320 months. Judge Price sentenced him to 300 months, approximately 25 years in prison.
The defense did make note of their intent to appeal the conviction.