SPOKANE, Wash. - Family and friends from all around the region gathered at Audubon Park on Sunday to remember Shadrach Hall-Turner, as much more than the teenager killed in an accidental shooting in Reardan last week.
Ask Shadrach's grandma, Tina Hall, and his mom, Jenalee Hall, to tell a story about him, and their eyes light up.
"I just want that smile, that infectious laughter, all of that to be remembered," Tina Hall said. "He had an incredible sense of humor, incredible talent, especially athletically. Some of his teachers have reached out and reminded us about how he was such a whiz at math!"
Ask Shad's football teammates about him and their eyes light up too.
"He was a really cool kid, really fun to be around," Brevin Boleck said. "We were always messing around whenever we could, just chilling at parks."
"He was a really loving kid," Markus Watson said. "He was like the life of the party."
The turnout at Sunday's vigil was an indication of how many lives he touched in his short time on Earth.
"It's just a good feeling seeing everyone turn up," Boleck said.
"This was awesome," Tina Hall said. "Just to be hugged by a whole crowd of people is amazing."
The stories, laughs, tears, hugs and the candles were all for Shad, who his loved ones say was just an awesome kid.
"It's really hard to forget Shadrach, who gave us so much to remember him by," Tina Hall said.
Shadrach's family said the support they've received from the community thus far has been overwhelming, but in the best way. They added that a memorial service will be held later this week.