The family of Jakobe Ford is speaking about the life he lived and the justice they hope gets served.
The accused shooter, Michael Le, appeared in court Monday facing second degree murder charges.
Inside the courtroom, Ford's family and friends piled in to show their support.
Robi Rae Rodgers, Ford's mother, was inside the courtroom. Rodgers said she will be attending every court appearance until justice is served.
Rodgers described her son as, "he was very gentle, fiercely protective."
She said he was the only boy out of six sisters. She said not only was he a great son, friend, and brother, he was also a natural athlete.
"He was so talented. He was just natural," Rodgers said.
Ford was a tri-sport athlete at Shadle Park High School, a junior Olympian, a Hoopfest slam dunk contest winner, and he had just signed a pro-contract with a management company to train for the next Olympics.
"Everyone was so proud of him; he was everyone's inspiration," Rodgers said.
A dozen of his friends was inside the courtroom Monday, his friends said that Ford's legacy will live on in them.
"He was a brother to all of us."
Ford's sister said that she was there when Ford was shot - and tried to help. But it was too late.
She said that her and Ford were only a few years apart and grew up inseparable.
"I miss my best friend," she said. "All I want is justice for him. It doesn't feel real at all."