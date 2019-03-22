"He was my brick wall." Sandpoint Murder Victim's Mother Speaks Out

"I felt like if I inserted directly, maybe he would surface. If he knew I was here, he would immediately come out."
Stricken with grief, her hands clenched, and with pain in her eyes, the thought of Robert gone has his mother, shaken.
"He (Robert) has a very large extended family that misses him very much," Rebeccah Hegseth said.
Robert Hegseth-Wohali's mother, Rebeccah, says he was a calm soul, accepted everyone, and was never afraid to help someone in need.
"For me he was, he was my brick wall, I could talk to him about anything," Hegseth said.
Hegseth says the last time she spoke with her son was at the end of February.
She says he planned on leaving Sandpoint and moving to Sacremento to begin a new life.
"It was a good conversation," she said.
But then she heard from Robert's brothers and sisters that they hadn't heard from Robert.
Rebeccah left her home in Sacremento Sunday.
Immediately, she and her family began looking.
"While we were passing out fliers and putting them over windows and asking people if we could leave them with their businesses we got the phone call," Hegseth said.
Investigators discovered his body in some woods outside of Sandpoint. Investigators say Robert was shot and killed last Friday.
Police believe Robert was murdered by Michael R. McDermott.
McDermott is currently in the Bonner County jail, charged with giving false information to law enforcement.
According to court documents, McDermott and another person were at the same place where Robert was killed and that someone called the police to report McDermott was there.
Documents say McDermott tried several times to pass himself off as a man named Bryan Sisson, but police were able to confirm his real identity all because of a tattoo on his left ring finger.
"They have devastated so many people, it's completely unfair," Hegseth said.
At this point, McDermott has not been charged with murder.