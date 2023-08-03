MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has filed a motion by his attorneys saying that he was out taking a long drive the night of the murders.
Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on the early morning of Nov. 13th.
During the investigation into Kohberger, detectives were able to track his phone during the hours leading up and after the murder. They were able to find that his phone was connected to a cell tower near the King Road home at 4:48 a.m.
Prosecutors want the judge to force the defense reveal Kohberger's alibi and provide names of witnesses who could support his case.
In the new court documents filed Aug. 2, his attorneys have objected the states motion to reveal "motive of defense of alibi."
The defense said, "Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone. Often he would go for drives at night. He did so late on November and into November 13, 2022. Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022 and early morning November 13, 2022. He was out, driving during the late night and early morning hours of November 12-13, 2022."
The defense also acknowledged that the state chose a secret grand jury rather than a planned preliminary hearing. They argue that this took away the opportunity for the defense to develop testimony through cross-examination and witness presentation.
The document also states that, "Mr. Kohberger cannot be more specific about the possible witnesses and exactly what they will say." This means witnesses can only say where Kohberger was not, not where he during specific hours.
A judge is scheduled to hear a motion on the defenses alibi, but Kohberger at this time remains silent yet to testify that he was not at 1122 King Road.
The defense finished by saying, "[He] was out driving alone... [He] is prepared to provide further detail in an ex parte' hearing with the court."