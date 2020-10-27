“He would have cut my whole head off” – Spokane Valley man recalls vicious knife attack that left three adults, four-year-old boy and dog injured

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Everyone who was injured in a vicious stabbing spree earlier this month is continuing to recover. The four-year-old little boy who was injured has been released from the hospital.
James D. Neill, 43, was arrested back on October 18th for multiple charges. In all, deputies say he assaulted three adults, stabbed the young boy and a dog before stealing a vehicle and taking first responders on a wild chase. His arraignment was Tuesday morning.
One of the victims of the assault, Mike Rhonemus, reached out to our Hayley Guenthner wanting to share what really happened that day. He said it was nothing short of a ‘real life horror movie.’
“I'm telling you, Friday the 13th was right here,” he said. “I just yelled ‘call 911, Jimmy has gone crazy.’”
Mike says the suspect had been a close friend for more than 15 years. He'd been staying with Mike and his family after hitting rough times, and Mike says his behavior was getting down right weird.
“Oh for about three weeks he’d been really getting into the bible, mumbling things, laughing at the bible,” he said.
In the seconds prior to the attack, witnesses say that’s exactly what Neill was doing. They say the assault was completely unprovoked.
“Absolutely out of nowhere,” Mike said. “I was getting ready to serve him breakfast. He comes around me, grabs me and slashes my throat. I didn't realized what happened. I see him standing there with the knife. Just anger.”
Miraculously because of how the knife was held, his life was spared.
“I just got knicked, because the blade was the other way,” he said. “Had it (not been the dull side at my throat) he would have cut my whole head off. We wouldn't be here talking now, everyone in this house would have been dead. I would have bleed out.”
The suspect went on to stab another man and dog in the home, injure a woman, and cause critical injuries to a little four-year-old.
Mike armed himself with two hammers and the other adult male grabbed a crow bar. Police rushed to the scene. Neill stole Mike’s vehicle, and deputies say then tried to steal another one. There were two separate chases with him and law enforcement before they were finally able to take him into custody.
Everyone who was hurt that day is going to make it, including the dog. But now, they're left trying to move on while the magnitude of what went down that Sunday morning, how close they all came to never seeing another one, is still sinking in.
“It is insanity, this is insanity,” Mike said.
