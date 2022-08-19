NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
Crews on scene were able to extinguish the fire before it could extend to surrounding brush or grow out of control.
Details of the injuries received and the severity have not been released at this time, but one of the patients was a child, SCSO reports.
The cause and circumstances of the crash have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!