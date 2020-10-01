SPOKANE, Wash -
UPDATE 10/1, 12:40 PM:
Spokane Police are closing Francis Avenue and Division Street to all traffic starting immediately to investigate crashes.
Drivers should avoid the area for at least an hour.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - Several people have been hurt in a traffic accident at Division and Francis.
A picture from the scene appears to show two cars that hit head-on.
Spokane police say there there are injuries. The intersection will be restricted for several hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.