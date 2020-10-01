crash at Division and Francis

SPOKANE, Wash - 

UPDATE 10/1, 12:40 PM: 

Spokane Police are closing Francis Avenue and Division Street to all traffic starting immediately to investigate crashes.

Drivers should avoid the area for at least an hour. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

SPOKANE, Wash - Several people have been hurt in a traffic accident at Division and Francis. 

A picture from the scene appears to show two cars that hit head-on. 

Spokane police say there there are injuries. The intersection will be restricted for several hours. 

 

Tags