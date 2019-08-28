On Wednesday, Idaho State Police responded to a two vehicle head on crash on US-95 near milepost 205 north of Lucille.
According to ISP, motorcycle riders, 54-year-old Robert Randall and 58-year-old Ramona Randall, where hit when a 2001 Oldsmobile, driven by 45-year-old Johnny McCallister, crossed into opposite traffic.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were transported by air to St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston.
McCallister was transported by ambulance to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center.
Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets.