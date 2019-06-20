Spokane- If you are headed to Skyfest Airshow and Open House at Fairchild Air Force Base this Saturday. The Washington State Department of Transportation has some tips for you.
WSDOT is encouraging people attending to use the Spokane Transit Skyfest Service or carpool. Also, prepare for heavy traffic on US 2 from I-90 heading to and from the base.
Staring Friday, June 21, WSDOT will post “no parking” signs along US 2 from the Fairchild Air Force Base main gate east to Rambo Road.
On Saturday morning, WSDOT signal technicians will be coordinating traffic signals on US 2 in the city of Airway Heights to minimize congestion related to traffic traveling to Fairchild Airforce Base
For more information about Skyfest Air Show and Open House: www.fairchild.af.mil/AirShow/
And for the Spokane Transit Skyfest Service follow this link