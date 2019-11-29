COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - If you're heading to Coeur d'Alene Friday, November 29, to watch the lighting ceremony and fireworks, make you sure layer up!
The 2019 Holiday Light show starts with a parade along Sherman Avenue at 5:00 pm. There are expected to be 30,000 people downtown to watch the 1.5 million lights go online around the lake and resort.
The good news is that it won't snow. The bad news is that it's going to drop below freezing relatively quickly. The temperature is expected to be 33 degrees while the sun is shining. As it sets, the temperature will drop to a low of around 20 degrees tonight. There will also be a light wind (3-5 mph).
This year, the Holiday Light Show will vibrantly shine through New Year’s Day. Each night, Journey to the North Pole cruises will cruise across Lake Coeur d’Alene to Santa’s North Pole workshop. This year’s show will return with favorites including Mr. Grinch, the 70-foot tall floating animated Christmas tree, the fire-breathing dragon, Santa’s sleigh and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.