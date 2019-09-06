AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Heads up; people in Spokane may notice an increase in military aircraft activity during the remainder of September.
Fairchild Air Force Base will be conducting Exercise Mobility Guardian from September 8 - 28. Exercise Mobility Guardian is a realistic, scenario-driven exercise that will include more than 2,500 people traveling to the state to train.
So things in the sky might get a little loud at times.
Scenarios will include joint forcible entry and airfield seizure, a joint mission between Air Force airdrop crews and Army Airborn units, which will take place at locations across the state and incorporate contingency response and humanitarian relief options.
"The exercise design gives AMC an excellent venue to evaluate how well our training has prepared members, while simultaneously providing an opportunity to improve our ability to plan, command and control, communicate and execute the mission," Fairchild said in a release.