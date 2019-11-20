SPOKANE, Wash. - You might be able to see a slight view of the Northern Lights out on the horizon tonight in Spokane. According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, your best chance to see them will be overnight on Wednesday into Thursday from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.
The weather forecast is looking good to see the Northern Lights. We are likely to see clear skies tonight, making for ideal viewing conditions. Try to get away from unnatural light to get the best view. Of course, the farther North you go, the better! The best views will be up in Canada, in cities like Edmonton or Fort McMurray.
