SPOKANE, Wash. - Keep your eyes on the sky Monday night, the aurora borealis might be visible from your backyard.
According to the National Weather Service, clear skies are expected on Monday, Sept. 28, aside from some patchy fog near bodies of water in the northern valleys.
The best viewing will be further north and away from city lights.
If you decide to head out and try to see the lights, keep in mind that things will be getting chilly with temperatures down into the 40s with colder pockets in the northern mountain valleys down into the 30s.
