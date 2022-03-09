Providence Holy Family Dr. Kyle Varner is on the Polish border of Ukraine right now, and will head into Ukraine on Thursday. His hope? To provide a helping hand and supplies to people in need as Russia invades.
KHQ is catching up with him daily. Here's his journal for March 9.
Note: We are not editing these entries.
I'm just settling down for the day in my hotel, it is midnight. Today was productive in that I have uncovered two areas of potential to help:
1) There is a first aid/medical care station at a border crossing here that I am pretty confident that MedGlobal will be able to help out, especially with medication supplies.
2) If you speak Ukranian, you can be of tremendous assistance if you fly here, rent a car, and start transporting refugees from the border. It probably won't be feasible if you don't speak Ukranian or Russian.
In addition to meeting with the people who run the medical center, we brought a family of three (mother and two daughters, aged 16 and 13) back to Warsaw. We had to drive around Warsaw to a couple of Refugee centers before we found a place for them to stay. It really would not have been possible to do on my own since this involved multiple conversations in Ukrainian.
I went inside the refugee center where this family stayed. It is a hockey stadium, the ice was removed and the stadium floor is full of cots--the whole place is packed. The staff were very kind, they gave them a Polish sim card, food and discussed that they can stay as long as they like but that in the next 48 hours a community worker would be meeting with them to help connect them to longer term housing.
These refugees are all women, children and elderly people. Men between 18 - 65 aren't allowed to leave the country. These are people separated from their families, they are scared and they are grieving. Poland and the EU have opened their borders and right now are doing everything in their power to welcome and support these people. This is, however, a massive wave of forced migration and it is going to be difficult for all their needs to be met. The NGO sector as well as the public sector will need to work together.
War is hell and the human cost is terrible in a way that images on a TV screen cannot convey.