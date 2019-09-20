TWIN LAKES, Idaho - After continuous monitoring, water sample collections and testing, the health advisory for upper and lower Twin Lakes has been lifted.
According to the Panhandle Heath District (PHD) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the public is still advised to take caution in the channel of Twin Lakes due to intermittent scum seen in the area.
The advisory had been issued in late July for lower Twin Lake and the channel and later extended to upper Twin Lake. Since then, DEQ has confirmed levels have returned to normal and toxin levels are below the safety threshold. They also indicated that the likelihood of another bloom this year is unlikely based on the time of year and expected weather.
The PHD and DEQ advise users to be cautious in and around areas if scum is visible. Water users should always be careful around bodies of water with visible slime, surface scum or a foul odor.
High concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal blooms or blue-green algae, may cause illness to humans and animals.
A health advisory does remain in place for Feman Lake.
Any concerns can be reported to the DEQ at (208)769-1422.