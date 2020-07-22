KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A health advisory has been issued for Fernan Lake due to harmful algae blooms.
The Panhandle Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued the health advisory Wednesday, urging the public to use caution when recreating in or near the water - particularly where ingestion is a risk.
Recent water quality monitoring confirmed the presence of harmful algae blooms (HAB), also known as cyanobacteria. HABs have the potential to produce dangerous toxins in areas of the lake.
"The physical appearance of these blooms can be unsightly, often presenting in discolored water, streaks or globs of scum and causing thick green mats along lake shorelines," PHD said in the advisory. "Pets, children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at-risk of harmful exposure."
PHD is asking the public to take the following precautions during the advisory:
- Those recreating near Fernan Lake should take precautions to avoid exposure to lake water appearing to contain a HAB
- Property owners utilizing lake as drinking water source are cautioned that potential toxins can't be removed by boiling or filtering the water
- If any contact has been made with water containing HABs (swimming, bathing, showering) it is recommended to wash off with fresh water
- Those choosing to eat fish from the lake are recommended to remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking, as toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues
Symptoms from exposure to HABs can vary from rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and/or wheezing. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous systems may result from ingestion of water.
"The public will be advised when the concern no longer exists," PHD said. "DEQ is working with residents and landowners to implement nutrient reduction projects to improve overall water quality and limit the frequency and duration of these algal blooms."
For more info on HABs in northern Idaho, click here: http://www.deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/surface-water/recreation-health-advisories/cyanobacteria-harmful-algal-blooms/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.