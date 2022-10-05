Health advisory issued for bacteria in Rose Lake

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A health advisory has been issued for harmful bacteria in Rose Lake.
The Panhandle Health District (PHD), Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued the advisory after recent water sampling found the presence of a harmful algae bloom.
Cyanobacteria, the microorganism behind the blooms, are a natural part of Idaho's water bodies. According to a release from PHD, their populations can bloom when temperatures rise, and toxic chemicals can be released into the water.
The physical appearance of these blooms can be unpleasant. Water appears discolored, streaks or globs of scum and causing thick green mats along lake shorelines.
According to PHD, pets, children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most at-risk of harmful exposure.
PHD asked anyone recreating in Rose Lake to take precautions to avoid exposure to lake water appearing to contain a harmful algae bloom.
Private water system owners using the lake as a drinking water source are cautioned that potentially present toxins cannot be removed by boiling or filtering the water.
If you come into contact with water containing harmful algae bloom, PHD recommends that you wash off with fresh water.
If people choose to eat fish from the lake, it is recommended that they remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking, since toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues.
Symptoms of exposure to algal toxins vary according to exposure. Symptoms include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and wheezing. More severe symptoms are possible.
You can find more information about harmful algal blooms here.