Health advisory issued for Fernan Lake due to blue-green algae

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A health advisory was issued for Fernan Lake by the Panhandle Health District due to blue-green algae being detected.
Blue-green algae has the potential to produce dangerous toxins especially when accumulated in high concentrations.
The appearance of these blooms can be unsightly, often presenting as discolored water, streaks or globs of scum and causing thick green mats along lake shorelines.
People who have contact with the algae bloom are recommended to wash off in fresh water.
Symptoms of exposure includes rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from ingestion of water.