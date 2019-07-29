The Panhandle Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have issued a health advisory for Lower Twin Lake over concerns of harmful algae blooms.
According to a DEQ Water Quality Analyst, the harmful algae blooms were discovered after a complaint about scum formation along a portion of the northeast shoreline of the lake and confirmed by water quality monitoring.
The blooms have the potential to produce dangerous toxins in the areas of the lake.
Physical appearance can range from unsightly discolored water with streaks or globs of scum to thick green mats along lake shorelines.
PHD and DEQ are advising people to use caution when in or near the water, especially when there's a risk of ingesting the water.
If you plan to eat fish caught in the lake, you're advised to remove all of the fat, skin and organs before cooking because toxins can collect in those types of tissues.
Property owners who use the lake as a drinking water source should know that harmful algae toxins could be present in the water and can't be removed through boiling or filtering the water.
Pets, children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of developing reactions to the harmful algae blooms.
Symptoms of exposure include hives, rashes, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing. Severe symptoms can affect the liver and nervous system and usually result from ingesting infected water.
If you come into contact with the water when swimming, bathing or showering, the PHD and DEQ advises that you rinse off with fresh water as soon as you can.