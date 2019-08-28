MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Health District has issued a health advisory for Moses Lake west of Stratford Road due to a sewer line break.
Residents in the area are being advised to avoid coming into contact with the lake water and should avoid using the lake water for irrigation.
The break reportedly happened in the 300 block of Northshore Drive in the Knolls Vista Neighborhood and was discovered around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The break was later verified at 8 p.m.
Workers with the City of Moses Lake currently do not know how much sewage was released into the lake or when the break occurred, but plan to give an update sometime Thursday.
Public health questions related to the sewer line break are being directed to the Grant County Health District. You can contact them at (509) 760-3668.