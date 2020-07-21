The Spokane Regional Health District is cancelling curbside COVID-19 testing at Garfield Elementary the week of July 20 and Willard Elementary the week of July 27.
The Spokane Regional Health District said the cancellation is due to hot temperatures and road construction.
SRHD representatives said that individuals who are under-insured or do not have a primary care provider and meet the COVID-19 symptom criteria should continue to refer to www.srhd.org for the locations of free COVID-19 testing clinics.
In addition, the following testing options are currently available:
- Airway Heights MultiCare community testing – Mon., Wed., Fri. – 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- RiteAid – make an appointment at www.riteaid.com, Spokane on Division and in Spokane Valley
- CHAS Clinics community testing
