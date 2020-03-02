SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Health District has confirmed to KHQ that there is only one Spokane County resident who has been tested for COVID-19.
On Saturday, the person was tested after displaying symptoms and on Monday Gonzaga University sent an email that the person tested is from Gonzaga.
The university said that the Gonzaga Emergency Management Team, in partnership with public health agencies, is developing a plan for mitigation, response and recovery efforts for the campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.