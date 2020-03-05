SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says over five days after sending in a test to the state laboratory, there is still no word on results for the Spokane County resident under observation for coronavirus.
The test results had been expected earlier this week after being submitted on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Gonzaga University said the person being tested is a GU community member.
KHQ is working to figure out why there has been a delay in the process.
