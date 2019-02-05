World health experts have an important message for parents: Make sure your daughter gets the HPV vaccine.
The vaccine helps protect girls against a virus that causes cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer in women.
According to the World Health Organization, more than 310,000 women die from it each year and most of those deaths are in poor countries with low vaccination rates.
But experts say in wealthy countries, parents don't have their girls vaccinated due to unfounded rumors about the HPV shot.
On Monday, experts called it a "critical health tool" and "unequivocally confirms the efficacy and safety" of the vaccine.
WHO experts also say they are working on reducing the cost of the vaccine in poorer countries.
Recent figures from the WHO's International Agency for Fesearch on show approximately 570,000 new cases were diagnosed around the world last year.