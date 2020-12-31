The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) posted a tweet today saying they directed the FDA to waive the fees given to distilleries who made hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison made a statement in the tweet saying, “Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so. I’m pleased to announce we have directed FDA to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees. Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!"
The news comes just hours after many distilleries confirmed that they had been fined roughly $14,000 by the FDA for producing hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BREAKING: @HHSGov Acts Swiftly to Protect Small Businesses from Arbitrary Fees— HHS Office of Public Affairs (@SpoxHHS) December 31, 2020
