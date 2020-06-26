SPOKANE, Wash. - With about 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations at Providence Healthcare and MultiCare right now, Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said it's time to dial-in to the recommendations health officials have been making.
"This is definitely the most COVID positive cases we've had in the hospital for quite some time," Lutz said.
As of today, June 26, there are 1,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County, up 45 from yesterday.
"Moving backwards is going to be very, very difficult for a number of reasons," Lutz said. "What we need to do going forward is to really, significantly address the pandemic by physically distancing, wearing the face coverings that are now legally mandated when you're out in public... and doing all those things that we've been talking about for weeks if not months... but unfortunately haven't followed through with over the past month or so.
Lutz said early on, when people were more strict about physically distancing themselves from others, the curve of cases flattened quickly.
"Unfortunately our curve is no longer flat, it's on the ascension," Lutz said.
Lutz said health officials have talked about a second wave coming in the fall, but now, with current projections, there might just be a prolonged first wave.
Will this be a wake-up call? Lutz hopes so.
"The healthcare systems are very concerned about what they're seeing right now and the projections that they are modeling... That I'm looking at for what could be stressing the healthcare system over the next couple of weeks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.