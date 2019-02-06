With the governor calling a state of emergency here in Washington due to the measles outbreak, most people have forgotten it's flu season.
The Spokane Regional Health District says January is typically the month they see the highest number of flu cases.
Although we're in February now, we're not out of the woods.
"We are at peak flu season right now," said Epidemiologist Malia Nogle. "We are seeing higher numbers especially in our deaths in Spokane County compared to the rest of the state."
And its not just the elderly. Nogle says schools are being hit hard by the flu virus.
So far this season there have been 27 flu related deaths in Washington. Twelve of those right here in Spokane County. Only one of them was vaccinated.
"That's a step that folks can take to prevent serious illness or even death," Nogle said.
Now there are a few things you can do to protect yourself and others during flu season.
Make sure to wash your hand with hot water and soap, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home from school or work if you're sick.
And of course:
"Get your vaccine. Not just this season but every flu season," Nogle said.
