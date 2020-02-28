A Hong Kong health official has confirmed that two people have died and 32 have been discharged from public hospitals as COVID-19 continues to spread The official also said that a dog has tested "weakly positive for the virus."
According to the official, the dog is is a pet of a coronavirus patient.
Officials at Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department are currently uncertain as to whether the dog is really infected or if it has environmental contamination.
The dog is not showing any relevant symptoms.
Further tests will be conducted on the dog and it will be kept in quarantine until it tests negative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.