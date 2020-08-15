Health officials offer guidance on staying cool while wearing a mask outdoors

SPOKANE, Wash., - As temperatures climb, health officials have several recommendations to stay cool while working outdoors in a mask.
Spokane Regional Health District public information officer Kelli Hawkins advises outdoor workers to avoid trying to make their masks cooler by getting them wet. She said wet masks are more difficult to breathe through. Instead, outdoor employees should move a safe distance away from their coworkers, remove their masks and drink water until they cool down.
It may not be the most comfortable option, but she said is still important to wear a mask when working around other people.
"Having a mask on is going to have is going to have that psychological effect... the mask is preventing me from breathing, but you are getting the oxygen you need," Hawkins said. "Even with the mask on, but it does feel warmer."
The Spokane Regional Health District encourages managers and business owners to allow adequate breaks for employees working in the heat. Additional safety recommendations from the district are available here.
