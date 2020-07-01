LEWISTON, Idaho. - Public health officials are reporting widespread community transmission throughout the Idaho North Central District. This means at least one person has been infected with the virus and through contract tracing health officials are unable to determine how or where the person became infected. Health officials in the district urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in their community.
"We understand that social connections are vitally important to people, but we also want people to take precautions when interacting with others to minimize the opportunities for COVID-19 to be spread," Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle. "We anticipate we will continue to see an increase inc cases of COVID-19 in our District due to the large events that took place in June and are expected to last in July and August."
Ways to lower the risk of getting COVID-19:
- Staying home if sick.
- Practicing self-distancing (maintaining at lease six feet between people)
- Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
- Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.
- Limiting close contact with people who are sick.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. People experiencing cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell may have COVID-19. For more information, visit here.
