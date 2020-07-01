SPOKANE, Wash. - In a health briefing on Wednesday, officials said if COVID-19 cases continue to rises at the rate they are, Spokane hospitals could become overwhelmed in the coming weeks.
There were 37 new cases reported in Spokane County. As of now, there are 19 Spokane County residents in the hospital, and 34 total people hospitalized.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said there's a lag time, up to four weeks, for when symptoms start after exposure, meaning people may not know if they are spreading the disease or not. This makes it difficult for hospitals who are caring for critically-ill patients.
Right now hospitals are able to still perform elective surgeries, but if hospital capacity is overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases doubling or tripling, that might change.
Chief Medical Officer for Providence Sacred Heart Dr. Dan Getz said people should assume they have the disease and are spreading it. This is to encourage people to wear masks and take precautionary measures such as not gathering in large groups.
Getz said the rate of COVID-19 transmission will go down significantly if everybody wears a mask.
Getz also said for every patient who is diagnosed with COVID-19, there are about 12 people who are not diagnosed.
Pulmonologist and Intensivist with MultiCare Dr. Ben Arthurs said there's been an uptick in critical illnesses at the hospital in the past few weeks. Arthurs also talked about the lag in the disease, saying some patients take longer to develop symptoms than others. He also said that once people test positive, there can be another lag in becoming critically ill that requires hospitalization.
Patients are being treated in physically isolated placed in negatively pressured rooms. Health care providers are wearing masks, hats and gowns as personal protective equipment.
"Being hospitalized from COVID-19... is not an easy turnaround," Lutz said.
While Arthurs said hospitals are caring for patients well, recovering from a critical illness is not an overnight process. For COVID-19 patients, moving to a regular hospital room after 2-3 weeks in the intensive care unit is just the start of recovery.
Recovery times for people who had a critical illness are generally 2-3 times longer than the time spent in the ICU, Arthurs said.
