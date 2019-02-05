The Spokane Regional Health District says that there have been 12 flu-related deaths in Spokane County this season, and 11 of those were in the unvaccinated.
In the latest respiratory illness update, the SRHD says there have been 27 influenza deaths reported in Washington state this season, 12 of those coming from Spokane County. In the previous update, Spokane County had accounted for over half of the flu-related deaths in the state.
SRHD said that 11 of the 12 deaths were in the unvaccinated.
The amount of hospitalizations for influenza eclipsed the 200-mark this week, with there now being 213 hospitalizations compared to 196 in the previous update. However, that is a strong improvement in comparison to last season, where there were 435 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in Spokane County at this point.
Patients hospitalized with the flu in Spokane County are most commonly above 40 years old, with the age group of 61-70 year-olds seeing the most hospitalizations.
The update also included the latest numbers on whooping cough cases, including three reported to date for the month of February. Four cases of pertussis were reported in January, and two were reported in December.
The full respiratory pathogen weekly report and the latest respiratory illness update are available below: