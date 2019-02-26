Health officials are warning parents and caregivers about knock-off car seats being sold online through third-party vendors.
Safe Kids says St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, and a hospital in the Tri-Cities recently have come across knock-off infant car seats that were purchased on Amazon and sold as travel systems priced up to $500.
The seats St. Luke's encountered came without a chest clip, a base, or proper labels, and were made of flimsy plastic.
Car seats sold in the United States are required to meet federal performance standards and must have labels on the seat verifying that the seat meets the standards established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as well as the name and address of the manufacturer or distributor, the date of manufacture, and basic instructions for correct installation and use. Manufacturers are also required to provide a registration card with the car seat to notify consumers if the product is recalled.
“These seats do not meet federal standards and would not protect a child in a crash,” said Kira Huck, Child Passenger Safety Technician and Safe Kids Missoula Co-coordinator. “We know parents and caregivers do their best to protect their children and are buying these car seats to do just that. We need to make sure they know what to watch out for so that they have the information and resources they need to keep their kids safe.”
Safe Kids Missoula said this is what to look out for with potential knock-off car seats:
- A seat with all parts made of plastic, including the buckles and the harness adjuster components on the underside of the car seat
- A harness that does not have a chest clip
- Seats that do not have an owner’s manual, registration card, proper safety labels and warnings, or a manufacture date
- Flimsy plastic that can be bent with very little pressure
Legitimate car seats will have:
- An owner’s manual and registration card attached
- All required labels and warnings, including certification that it meets standards for use in motor vehicles, the name and address of the manufacturer, a manufacture date, basic instructions for correct installation, and the minimum and maximum weight limits
- A chest clip
- Metal buckles and harness adjuster components on the underside of the car seat