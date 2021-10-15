OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Washington man has had his Physician Assistant license suspended after on claims that he prescribed ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 to at least one patient.
A Washington Medical Commission (WMC) panel alleges Scott. C. Miller also "interfered with the care of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, engaging in a hostile and and threatening public campaign against both hospitals and individual physicians regarding COVID-19 treatment; and lying on his initial licensing application by denying that he was under investigation by the State of California’s Physician Assistant Board."
Millers license is suspected pending further proceedings from the panel. He has been given 20 days to respond.