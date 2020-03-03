GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Samaritan Healthcare has placed 20 of their employees in quarantine after they treated a patient who was showing symptoms of COVID-19.
According to Samaritan Healthcare, they asked staff to self-quarantine at home.
“In an abundance of caution for our patients and staff, as well as under the guidance of the Grant County Health District, we have enacted quarantine precautions for any Samaritan staff that has had patient-care interaction with the potential COVID-19 patient,” stated Samaritan Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrea Carter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.