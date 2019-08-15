Healthcare professionals have some reminders for parents about the vaccines students need for the upcoming school year.
The Washington State Department of Health says students in grades K-12 need the following shots: Hepatitis B, DTaP or Tdap depending on the child’s age, Polio, Varicella and MMR. Washington state law says the MMR vaccine can no longer be exempted for personal or philosophical reasons.
The Spokane Regional Health District says students can still be exempted the MMR vaccine for religious reasons, and there are two kinds of religious exemptions. The most common requires parents to talk with their doctor and get that doctor’s signature on a vaccine exemption form. A less common type involves showing membership in a religion or church that does not allow medical intervention.
Spokane Regional Health District immunization community network specialist Kari Lidbeck says the district strongly recommends that parents get their children vaccinated.
“We want parents to understand that as many children are vaccinated as possible allows those who cannot be vaccinated to be protected,” Lidbeck said.
Lidbeck says parents need to bring a certified copy of their child’s vaccinations on the first day of school. She encourages parents who are concerned about the cost of vaccines to ask their healthcare provider about the Washington State Childhood Vaccines program. She says the program provides free vaccinations for children, and more than 80 healthcare providers in Spokane participate in the program.
According to the Washington State Department of Health website:
- The new law took effect July 28, 2019 and applies to public and private schools and licensed child cares.
- The law also requires employees and volunteers at child care centers to provide immunization records indicating they have received the MMR vaccine or proof of immunity.
- This law does not change religious and medical exemption laws. Children who have one of these types of exemptions on file are not affected by the new law.
- This law does not change personal and philosophical exemptions for vaccines other than MMR.
- Access your family’s immunization records if you need to check whether you or your child meets the MMR vaccine requirements.
- This law does not affect most students. More than 9 out of 10 kindergartners in Washington are complete with both doses of MMR vaccine, and 96 percent of 6th graders have both doses. These students, along with those who have medical or religious exemptions, will notice no change from the new exemption law.
More information about school immunization laws and rules, click here.
(This article was corrected to reflect that medical exemptions and religious exemptions are permitted for vaccine requirements.)