MOSCOW, Idaho - A hearing to potentially remove cameras from all further proceedings in the case against Bryan Kohberger is set to happen Sep. 13 in Moscow, ID.
Kohberger's defense argued in a motion that having cameras in the courtroom prevents the defendant from having a fair trial.
Defense claimed that media hasn't followed a rule, enacted by Latah County Judge John Judge, requiring photographers to only capture wide shots of the proceeding.
In the motion, defense points to a previous case, Estes v. State of Texas, and said that cameras affect Kohberger's ability to concentrate on the hearings.
"The inevitable close-ups of his gestures and expressions during the ordeal of his trial might well transgress his personal sensibilities, his dignity, and his ability to concentrate on the proceedings before him—sometimes the difference between life and death—(as indeed it is here), dispassionately, freely, and without the distraction of wide public surveillance," Kohberger's defense said in the motion.
Originally, this hearing was supposed to take place on Sep. 1, but had been canceled.
The Judge may make a decision on the motion before him on Sep. 13.
Kohberger is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen last November.