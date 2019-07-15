Watch again

SPOKANE,WA - Caleb Sharpe, the teen arrested for shooting 4 people at Freeman High School appeared in court Monday morning. A hearing is being held to determine if he will be tried as a juvenile or as an adult.

Sharpe has been in custody since September of 2017. Investigators say opened fire on his fellow students, killing classmate Sam Strahan and wounding three others.

Prosecutors want Sharpe tried as an adult. If the court decides he should be tried as a juvenile, he will be released by the time he turns 21.

Sharpe's defense teams plans to call experts to testify to his state of mind and maturity at the time of the shooting.