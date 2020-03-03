SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Inland Northwest has canceled the second-annual benefit concert, "Heart Strings," due to recent concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
"With an abundance of caution regarding coronavirus MultiCare Health System has decided to suspend all internal meetings of 100 people or more and to restrict non-essential air travel," MultiCare INW said in a statement.
Heart Strings, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 5 at the Fox Theater, hasn't been rescheduled at this time. All tickets and sponsorships will be refunded.
“While precautionary, we feel like this is in the best interest of the community,” Carolyn Kadyk, MultiCare’s Inland Northwest Executive Director, said. “We would like to extend our heartfelt apology to the thousands in our community who purchased tickets and have made this such a special annual event.”
Heart Strings is an acoustic story-telling concert featuring the style of a "Guitar Pull," a tradition in which a small group of musicians sit together on stage and share an intimate look inside their lives and the stories behind their music. Proceeds benefited the level of cancer care while expanding access for local cancer patients.
Deana Carter, Craig Campbell, Bryan White and Wade Hayes were scheduled to perform.
